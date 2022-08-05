Review: Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

Airport Stuttgart Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Joshua Moore Suggested Price:

$21.99

Introduction

Stuttgart International Airport is the primary international airport serving the city of Stuttgart, the capital of the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. This region is a major manufacturing industry and is the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche among others. Christened after Manfred Rommel, the former mayor and son of the famous German general Erwin Rommel, the airport is the sixth largest in Germany, seeing over eleven million passengers pass through the airport in 2018. While it does not see any long-haul operations to North America after Delta terminated their Atlanta service in October 2021, it still serves as a prominent airport serving much of Europe and vacation destinations, with the busiest international route being to Palma de Mallorca. Aerosoft's representation of Stuttgart Airport is one of the most up to date renditions having just been released in December of 2021.

First Impressions

The installation process was both simple and easy to do, using Aerosoft One which manages all of their products through one single interface.

Aerosoft has for me a very noticeable aura to their airports in terms of textures, models, and overall feel of each of their airports, and Stuttgart is no exception. The moment the scenery is loaded into the sim, one can easily tell it is by Aerosoft, thanks to the textures and coloring of the airport. This can sadly be a disadvantage as when flying between two Aerosoft airports, the environment feels noticeably similar at each. I will now go into greater detail in each section and discuss what I like and dislike about this airport.

Exploring The Airport

Starting off with the terminal, the model quality is quite good as is expected of a developer like Aerosoft, and with a detailed airside interior it gives a good 3D feel to the experience, an almost standard feature thanks to more powerful graphics cards and optimization. It does not however stand out as having a wow factor in terms of the modeling and texture work. The other buildings on the airport, including the Lufthansa Technik hangars, GA terminal, cargo ramp and other areas are modeled as well, but to a slightly lower standard, but perfectly acceptable. Various ramp clutter added a nice touch, which helped bring the airport to life and gave it the typical used look most airports have which was greatly appreciated.

The rest of the buildings included on the north side of the airport, including the Bosch Parkhaus, are quite a bit lower in terms of quality, and let the airport down when viewing it from any other angle than at a distance during approach and departure. While certainly not bad, it would be nice to see the extra buildings receive some TLC to improve their presentation.

The highway which runs adjacent to the airport in X-Plane is elevated on a platform of sorts, which is completely inaccurate, and sadly Aerosoft did not change this, leaving the highway to rise above the barrier wall and looking quite out of place. I hope this can be adjusted and allow the highway to sit where it does in real life, which would help the look of the airport when taxiing for a runway 25 departure.