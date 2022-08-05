  • Review: Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-08-2022 01:40 PM  Number of Views: 7  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP  Next

    Airport Stuttgart

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Joshua Moore

    Suggested Price:
    $21.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    Stuttgart International Airport is the primary international airport serving the city of Stuttgart, the capital of the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. This region is a major manufacturing industry and is the home of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche among others. Christened after Manfred Rommel, the former mayor and son of the famous German general Erwin Rommel, the airport is the sixth largest in Germany, seeing over eleven million passengers pass through the airport in 2018. While it does not see any long-haul operations to North America after Delta terminated their Atlanta service in October 2021, it still serves as a prominent airport serving much of Europe and vacation destinations, with the busiest international route being to Palma de Mallorca. Aerosoft's representation of Stuttgart Airport is one of the most up to date renditions having just been released in December of 2021.

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane     Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    First Impressions

    The installation process was both simple and easy to do, using Aerosoft One which manages all of their products through one single interface.

    Aerosoft has for me a very noticeable aura to their airports in terms of textures, models, and overall feel of each of their airports, and Stuttgart is no exception. The moment the scenery is loaded into the sim, one can easily tell it is by Aerosoft, thanks to the textures and coloring of the airport. This can sadly be a disadvantage as when flying between two Aerosoft airports, the environment feels noticeably similar at each. I will now go into greater detail in each section and discuss what I like and dislike about this airport.

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane     Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    Exploring The Airport

    Starting off with the terminal, the model quality is quite good as is expected of a developer like Aerosoft, and with a detailed airside interior it gives a good 3D feel to the experience, an almost standard feature thanks to more powerful graphics cards and optimization. It does not however stand out as having a wow factor in terms of the modeling and texture work. The other buildings on the airport, including the Lufthansa Technik hangars, GA terminal, cargo ramp and other areas are modeled as well, but to a slightly lower standard, but perfectly acceptable. Various ramp clutter added a nice touch, which helped bring the airport to life and gave it the typical used look most airports have which was greatly appreciated.

    The rest of the buildings included on the north side of the airport, including the Bosch Parkhaus, are quite a bit lower in terms of quality, and let the airport down when viewing it from any other angle than at a distance during approach and departure. While certainly not bad, it would be nice to see the extra buildings receive some TLC to improve their presentation.

    The highway which runs adjacent to the airport in X-Plane is elevated on a platform of sorts, which is completely inaccurate, and sadly Aerosoft did not change this, leaving the highway to rise above the barrier wall and looking quite out of place. I hope this can be adjusted and allow the highway to sit where it does in real life, which would help the look of the airport when taxiing for a runway 25 departure.

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane     Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane     Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane     Aerosoft - Stuttgart Airport for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2022
      Next
    Pages: Review: Aerosoft - Airport Stuttgart XP  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lightning lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    learpilot

    Using R++++++++ or R------------ For Long Flights

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    So when You Press R+ once is that double the Speed R++ is that 4X R+++ 8X ??????

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 02:16 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: PMDG 737-700 Release Plan Announced

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24139-PMDG-737-700-Release-Plan-Announced

    Last Post By: flightman Today, 01:41 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Just Flight C-130 install problem

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I bought a copy of this, insert the disk, select install, it start the usual scroll bar, it gets part way then stops, go back to desktop. I looked...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 01:08 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Pink Panther Plane?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I've encountered this mysterious plane several times at various airports, including this close encounter at Lyon Bron today. Has anyone else seen...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post