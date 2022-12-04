Captain Sim - C-130 Captain Exterior for MSFS 2020

Brand-new, created from scratch.
Exterior
- Highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the C-130E Hercules
- Cockpit and cabin with 3D windows and pilots
- Realistic animations
- 4K Ultra-High resolution textures of 6 liveries
Cockpit And Cabin
- No virtual cockpit, exterior model only
- Stock MSFS2020 functionality including HUD instruments
- Complete cargo cabin with animated doors
- Custom views
Misc Features
- Custom flight model
- Stock MSFS2020 sounds
- Repaint kit
- Sim Ops
