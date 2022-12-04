  • Captain Sim - C-130 Captain Exterior for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-12-2022  
    1 Comment

    Captain Sim - C-130 Captain Exterior for MSFS 2020

    Brand-new, created from scratch.

    Exterior

    • Highly detailed and accurate digital replica of the C-130E Hercules
    • Cockpit and cabin with 3D windows and pilots
    • Realistic animations
    • 4K Ultra-High resolution textures of 6 liveries

    Cockpit And Cabin

    • No virtual cockpit, exterior model only
    • Stock MSFS2020 functionality including HUD instruments
    • Complete cargo cabin with animated doors
    • Custom views

    Misc Features

    • Custom flight model
    • Stock MSFS2020 sounds
    • Repaint kit
    • Sim Ops

    Source

    1. avallillo's Avatar
      avallillo - Today, 02:26 PM
      Well, this takes "work in progress", or "early release" to a new level! Although in fairness there are more than a few "simmers" (probably should label this genre "gamers") that fly around all of the time in external view, and this would be right up their alley. Granted, the price is low, apparently, but since for only around 6 bucks more you can get an outstanding airplane (the B-247) complete, I don't think Captain Sim gets any points here...

      What is next, I wonder? The wings only, for around 3 bucks? Or perhaps the fuselage for 5? It will be interesting to see if A) they sell many of these at all, and B) whether they follow it up with a complete version including the cockpit....

