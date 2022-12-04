Simworks Studios - Vans RV-14 for MSFS

Touted for its performance, be it aerobatics or fuel economy, the RV-14 is arguably the best kit aircraft out there. Featuring both the taildragger and tricycle variants, this recreation of the RV-14/14A by SWS was created in meticulous detail, bringing the look and feel of the real RV-14 into your Flight Simulator!

Overview

The RV-14/14A is the latest aircraft design from Van's Aircraft, Inc. continuing and improving upon the legacy of the previous models. Created with the help of the manufacturer, the SWS RV-14/14A is a faithful recreation of the best kit aircraft in the market. A carefully created 3D model captures all the fine nuances of the aircraft's construction, while detailed animations help bring it to life. Authentic sounds were recorded from the real aircraft. The flight model was created after the developer took flight in the real thing and put through scrutiny by RV-14 pilots, ensuring that the performance and feel is as close as Microsoft Flight Simulator allows.

Features

Accurate 3D model and animations, created after factory visits and using CAD models

Three generic and three custom liveries

Taildragger and tricycle variants

Realistic flight model tested by RV-14 pilots

Free-castering nose wheel (RV-14A)

Full GTN750 integration (PMS50 and TDS)

Flutter animations from propwash

Weight-based visibility of copilot in the cockpit

Weight-based visibility of baggage behind the seats

Opening canopy

Functional canopy ejection switch

Animated air conditioning vents

Realistic backlighting and floodlighting

Realistic exterior lighting

MSFS rain & icing effects included

Free Extra Liveries

We have created three custom liveries from our streamer friends BelGeode, AvAngel and TwoCats. The liveries are available as a separate download to keep file size down.

