Just Flight Preview 757 For MSFS 2020

Here are some previews of Just Flight's upcoming 757 for MSFS:

A more in-depth Development Update to follow in the next day or two on the 757-200/300. Here are some quick shots to help whet the appetite. All shots are WIP.

The 757-200/300 will be an all-new MSFS-native aircraft which will take full advantage of the SDK to create a visually stunning and incredibly immersive simulation of the 757-200 and 300. The team are still in the early stages of aircraft systems development and therefore further details will follow, but the aim is to ensure they are accessible to simmers of all experience levels, with a significant jump in systems depth versus the MSFS airliners, providing an authentic 757 flight deck experience.

Source