Rolling Cumulus - 1949 DC-3 Weekly Trip Panama City - Guatemala City MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-11-2022 06:09 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    As WW2 ended, airlines went back to their usual business. Pan American Latin America Division started routes all over South America and Central America. One of its very successful routes was that of Panama City to Guatemala City and vice versa in Central America with their DC-3 airliner, later with the DC-4 and DC-6. It would leave Panama very early in the morning around 6 AM three times a week and as a "milk run" it stopped at all capital cities of Central America reaching Guatemala by late evening or early night.

    Make this all day trip with Caribbean Sea, mountains, cities and lake views for all your passengers to enjoy. Watch the weather above 8000 feet. Skies were peaceful once again.

    Features

    • Historical Trip in 1949 Central America
    • Unique DC-3 Flights---Use FREEWARE DC-3
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance

