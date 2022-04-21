Review: Sim-wings Anchorage Pro P3D

Sim-Wings Anchorage Pro Publisher: Aerosoft Review Author:

Alex Dickinson Suggested Price:

$29.95

Introduction

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is a major airport in the U.S. state of Alaska, located 5 miles southwest of downtown Anchorage. The airport is named for Ted Stevens, a U.S. senator from Alaska in office from 1968 to 2009.

Built in 1951, the airport was served in the 1950s by Alaska Airlines, Northwest Orient, Pacific Northern Airlines and Reeve Aleutian Airways, using aircraft ranging from Douglas DC-3s to Boeing 377s, and was also a refuelling stop for Canadian Pacific Air Lines service to the Far East. From 1955 to 2011, the eastern end of the airport's southernmost runway connected to the Kulis Air National Guard Base.

By the mid-1980s the airport's nickname was "Crossroads of the World". Anchorage was a common stopover for passengers flying between Europe and East Asia, because airspace in China, the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc countries were off-limits and because the first generation of jets and widebody airliners did not have the range to fly non-stop across the Pacific Ocean.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport was briefly the busiest in the United States due to sustained volume of cargo flights through Alaska while passenger travel sharply decreased in other American airports.

Flying around Alaska and taking in the incredible scenery is something I really enjoy doing in P3D. One of the reasons being is that due to its vastness, it can make you feel small, especially with its impressive mountain ranges and vast open landscapes.

Airport

My first stop was the two main terminal buildings at the airport. The South Terminal (domestic) serves Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Condor, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country, and United Airlines. All regional intrastate carriers also use the South Terminal. The South terminal contains three concourses: Concourse A, Concourse B, and Concourse C. The area of what is today Concourse C is where the original airport terminal from the 1950s was located.

The North Terminal (international) serves Condor, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Yakutia Airlines, all international seasonal charter flights, and military flights.

Both terminals were modelled well and displayed the correct scale and proportions. However, compared to other sceneries created by Sim-Wings, I thought the textures weren't quite up to their normal standards. Along with the main terminal buildings, this section of the airport also contained numerous maintenance facilities and support buildings. These also included ground clutter in appropriate areas, thus providing a busy bustling feel to the airport.

Jet bridges are included, but I found the quality of them to be rather poor in quality. SODE jet bridges are available, and despite not actually using them, I would recommend these over the default versions.

Cargo Operations

As mentioned in the introduction, cargo traffic plays an important part at Ted Stevens, so it's no wonder that you have the likes of DHL, UPS, FedEx, and more stationed here. Numerous smaller buildings are also located in this area, and whilst these still displayed the same standard of texturing as the main terminals, I found them to be accurately placed and well modelled.