Review: Wings Over The Reich - WOTR

Review: Wings Over The Reich By Phil Hawes (Caliban Rising)

If you are anything like me, you grew up obsessed with aircraft and pilots who flew them. For me the fascination was always a toss-up between the aces of the great war and those who defended the British skies in 1940.

With no warbird to fly myself, I of course turned to combat flight simulators and cut my teeth as a 13-year-old on a little game called Red Baron 3D in the little office of my friend's house, who happened to live across the road from Biggin Hill airfield in Kent.

I've been playing flight sims ever since we used to spend all night gaming and keeping my friend's dad up as teenagers. Now I use these games as the backdrop to a growing aviation history channel on YouTube (You can check it out here).

If you love the history and aircraft of the Battle of Britain, you'll know that there haven't been too many flights sims which cater to that period. You'll be happy to hear that one company called OBD Software has produced possibly the best single player sim for Battle of Britain buffs on the market.

Over the last couple of weeks, I've been firing up my copy of Wings over the Reich and indulging my inner 13-year-old to get my Battle of Britain fix.

What Is Wings Over The Reich?

Wings Over The Reich (WOTR) is another game from the team behind Wings Over Flanders Fields, which is also a great WW1 based game.

WOTR is set to be a modular based sim, which is becoming the norm in the industry, and will include additional theaters and periods from WW2 in the future. The first module is focused on the Battle of Britain.

Another focus of the WOTR system is single player immersion. Although logging on to a server and fighting a real human can be awesome, most of the other games I like to play have sparsely populated servers. What's more, most of these other games don't offer much in the form of single player campaigns.

With WOTR, you don't have to wait for peak times to play or wait for a human wingman to watch your tail.

Game Installation

As is the norm nowadays, you will have to install the game via a download link sent to you after your purchase. I initially had an issue downloading the game, but then just had to click on an alternative download location and everything loaded up fine.

A word of warning. Make sure that you keep a copy of the zip file or game files somewhere safe on your computer. The link you are sent will become invalid after a short period (a couple of weeks I believe) and after that you'll have to pay an additional fee to reactivate it.

Game Setup

I have to admit, when it comes to my games, I don't have the sharpest CPU in the box, and I usually just whack everything up as high as it will go and pray the game runs. For me, there was no issue doing this in WOTR and I only run an RTX 2070 Super.

What I did have a little issue with, was the controller setup, which I think was more my issue than one with the actual game.

I have a very DIY home cockpit or Simpit. I've combined a number of 3D printed Spitfire controls, offered for free by Phil Hulme the founder of AuthentiKit.

I also have a separate Pro Flight Cessna trim wheel, Saitek rudder pedals and a couple of generic controllers I've converted into a button box.

Annoyingly, WOTR will bind a lot of your axis controls to the same controls in the game. It took me a while to figure this out but after deleting everything and starting again, I had most of the basic flight controls set up.

I really struggled to get my Pro Flight Cessna flight sim trim wheel to register with the game and my genetic controller button box seemed to confuse the heck out of the software.

At the end of the day, this wasn't a massive problem as my simpit is really geared towards VR where I have to feel for the right button or control.

With me being in front of the monitor I could rely more on keyboard commands. That being said, it did take a little something away from my feeling of immersion.