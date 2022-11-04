  • South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe West for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-11-2022  
    South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe West for MSFS

    In real world flying, birds present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always avoid. Each year, in the United States alone, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that account for millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid hitting birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator's realism by using FS Birds!

    FS Birds Europe West Features

    • Bird coverage for the entire areas of France, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Channel Islands, Monaco, Andorra, Azores, and Canary Islands
    • Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese
    • All birds are fully animated
    • Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • Ground birds at all major international airports
    • Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles
    • LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

    Purchase South Oak Co - FS Birds Europe West for MSFS
    See other South Oak Co scenery for MSFS 2020

