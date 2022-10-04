Canadian Xpress Caribbean Cruise Tour

White sand beaches and private islands await in this tropical vacation paradise. From the coast of Florida to the Panama Canal, the Caribbean and Gulf coast is full of wonders to discover.

Many of the islands are in fact overseas territories governed by European countries or the United States, while others are their own sovereign countries. Air travel is a must in the islands for residents since it's one of only two ways to get people and supplies in and out. Most islands have at least one airport, while only a few have access to a large deep-water seaport.

Tourism is by far the largest industry in the region, with vacationers arriving by boat and by plane at all times of the year, and from all corners of the globe. Some stay only a few hours before moving on to the next island in the chain, while others stay for days or even weeks. Tropical storms and typhoons are also frequent visitors, and such events can cause devastating effects on the islands and their inhabitants.

The Canadian Xpress Caribbean Cruise Tour consists of 88 legs which must be flown in order. Starting in West Palm Beach, Florida, the jumping-on point for many of the cruise ships that ply the waters in the area, and what follows is an 8,500 nm tour of 88 stops spanning 30 countries following the island chain south and east, before turning and following the coastline up the western side of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, to the Florida Keys before finally returning to Palm Beach International Airport.

