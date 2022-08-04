DC Designs Provides Status On Their Aircraft Models

So, one week on from the launch of Concorde, and it's time to talk about the future.

First up is Concorde's second foundational update, v1.0.2, out today, which is to ensure that everything essential that needs correcting has been corrected, and most importantly that the in-game Interactive Checklist is 100% correct. This is so console users can follow an accurate A-B-C flight from start-up to shut-down without having to reference the manual. This is why Concorde was not released to the Marketplace at the same time as third-party stores - I knew that the Checklist would need refining first, because accessing the manual is not possible on the console, quite important when it's 100 pages long.

Concorde has been submitted to the Marketplace for processing. Please don't ask when it will be released, Microsoft determines that so I don't know the answer. It turns out that the Xbox console cannot handle the same models as PC, so there are a few features missing at the moment (just passenger models and a shorter passenger cabin) until we can work out how to get them in without messing up performance on the consoles.

The F-15 Eagle and F-14 Tomcat updates will follow next. These are both quite significant updates, especially the F-15 Eagles, so plenty to look forward to there. I'm hoping to have both completed and released by the end of April.

For the rest of the year, there are some changes to my schedule. First, the bad news; due to recent events in Eastern Europe, I do not feel comfortable continuing with my SU-27 Flanker project. As a result, this has been shelved until further notice. I know there will be those who are unhappy about this, but it's my call and I won't be entering a debate about it with anybody.

Now, the good news; the SU-27 will instead be replaced by an aircraft I know many are very keen to see in MSFS, the F4J Phantom. This version has been chosen as it also represents the UK's FGR2 variant, expanding the potential for liveries. The Phantom was secretly under development some months ago, but work halted when I learned that a fellow developer was keen to bring their Phantom to MSFS. However, I've since learned that they're working on a much earlier variant and it's not due for a very long time, so this doesn't clash much. The Phantom represents an immensely popular fighter jet that has a huge following in the aviation world. No dates set yet for it, but work will now continue apace alongside the other main projects.

Therefore, my 2022 / early 2023 release schedule is currently:

AV-8B Harrier II - Summer 2022

A-10C Thunderbolt II - Fall 2022

F-4J Phantom - TBD

The P-61B Black Widow project will also continue ready for freeware release later this year if all goes well there, I work on it when I can.

Source

