Lionheart Creations Reports on Lear Fan Progress

Lionheart Creations has provided some new work in progress screen shots of their upcoming Lear Fan for MSFS 2020:

The LearAvia Lear Fan 2100 was a turboprop business aircraft designed in the 1970s, with an unusual configuration.

The aircraft had a pressurized cabin and was designed for a service ceiling of 41,000 ft (12a€_500 m). It could accommodate two pilots and seven passengers, or one pilot and eight passengers. It featured a pusher configuration in which two engines powered a single constant-speed three- or four-bladed propeller at the rear of the aircraft.

Development was abandoned in 1985 after only three aircraft were built.

