  • MSFS 2020 April 7th, 2022 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-08-2022 01:24 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 April 7th, 2022 Development Update

    We are one week into our public Sim Update 9 Beta testing and your feedback has already led to an improved build which came out this past Tuesday. We anticipate more updates during Beta testing and continue to work through your reports. A huge thank you to those who have taken the time to help us in this endeavor!

    Below, you will find a brand new version of our Feedback Snapshot. We are now taking a three-layers approach to how we gather your feedback as well as present back to you what we are working on. Those layers are:

    • Active Development - This is a selection of some of the items we are currently working on. In it, we will reference different wishlist or bug item numbers that may be associated with it.
    • Bugs and Wishes - Past 3 Months: These lists indicate which items have been created and voted on the most just within the last three months. While lifetime votes are important for the overall scope, we want to know what your current bugs/wishes are.
    • Bugs and Wishes - Lifetime Votes: You will be the most familiar with this section as it details the highest voted bugs and wishlist items overall.

    We are always looking to improve how we communicate, and would love your feedback on this new process. Thank you!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    learpilot

    3 Questions !!!!!!

    Thread Starter: learpilot

    1. If you fly to an airport and shut the plane down can you save it to where MSFS makes that the Default place where it opens up to like in FSX ?? ...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Any Advice on Wind Settings?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Am I alone in that I find the wind settings I put into Flight Conditions generally have little to do with the wind when I start flying. Sometimes,...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    MSFS is good enough for me

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Each time I hear someone complaining about MSFS I like it because it reminds me of how much I am enjoying the SIM. When they complain about the...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    regwalker7245

    Goodbye FS9

    Thread Starter: regwalker7245

    (I am contemplating giving up on FS9 (2004). Any suggestions on the best new Flight Simulator Program?6

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post