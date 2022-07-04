FSDG Announces Hesse And Thuringia Landmarks Scenery

Over on their Facebook page, Flight Sim Development Group have announced that they are working on the states of Hesse and Thuringia, part of their Landmarks of Germany series.

Hesse is a central German state known for forests and Wiesbaden, a Roman spa town and now the state's capital city. Across the Rhine River, in the wider cultural region of Rhine-Hesse, is the city of Mainz with its 1,000-year-old cathedral.

Thuringia, officially the Free State of Thuringia, is a state of Germany. Located in central Germany, it covers 16,171 square kilometres, being the sixth smallest of the sixteen German States. It has a population of about 2.1 million. Erfurt is the state capital and largest city.

