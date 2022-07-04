Taburet - Snowy Runways Geneva Zurich MSFS

MSFS Snowy Runways is a mod to allow airports located in snowy regions to be visible when snow is activated in MSFS 2020. It works with Live Weather or with Custom weather settings in the MSFS weather panel. No extra app or program download required. The mod is intended to be used in snowy winter conditions only. It is a snowy mod for those who like to fly to snowy winter airports and actually see the runways after snow clearance to allow flights. The mod is customised for each airport included in the package.

