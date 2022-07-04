  • Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS

    One of the busiest airports in West Africa is now available for MSFS in great detail and authenticity!

    Located in the middle of the Ghanaian capital, Kotoka International Airport, Accra has been named "Best Airport in Africa" three years in a row. The GA and military aprons, the big cargo apron and the surrounding Airport City make this scenery a very interesting destination for every pilot.

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Kotoka International Airport, Ghana (DGAA)
    • Interior modeling with 3D humans
    • Animated jetways
    • Static aircraft for more realism (can be manually disabled)
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Kotoka Airport - Accra for MSFS
    See other FSDG scenery for MSFS 2020

