Aerosoft - FSDG LITE - Enfidha for MSFS 2020 Now Available

The new Enfidha Hammamet International Airport, now available for MSFS. Enjoy one of the youngest and most modern airports in Africa for a great LITE-price.

Features

Accurate rendition of Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport (DTNH)

Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials

Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known add-ons

Manual included

