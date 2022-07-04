The new Enfidha Hammamet International Airport, now available for MSFS. Enjoy one of the youngest and most modern airports in Africa for a great LITE-price.
Features
- Accurate rendition of Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport (DTNH)
- Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials
- Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity
- Optimized for great performance and visual quality
- Compatible with all known add-ons
- Manual included
