Wings Over Flanders Field Update Released

A new update for BH&H II, V1.24 is out now. A few new fixes - let's hope that is it for now.

Version 1.24 "Recon Wars" update:

1) RFC 56 no longer has Aces flying N17s in April 1917 (was originally meant for Albert Ball only)

2)Fixed an issue that resulted in no weather setting being included when saving QC Missions as Scenarios.

3)Fixed a German HQ facility that had Allied flak guns deployed in error.

Also includes ALL the previous updates.

