Today In Aviation: First Flight or Aerospatiale Gazelle

    Today we celebrate the first flight of the Aerospatiale Gazelle.

    The Aerospatiale Gazelle is a French five-seat helicopter, commonly used for light transport, scouting and light attack duties. The first prototype SA 340 flew for the first time on 7 April 1967 and initially flew with a conventional tail rotor taken from the Alouette II. The tail was replaced in early 1968 with the distinctive fenestron tail on the second prototype (it was the first helicopter to feature a fenestron tail instead of a conventional tail rotor). It was designed by Sud Aviation, later Aerospatiale, and manufactured in France and the United Kingdom through a joint production agreement with Westland Aircraft.

    Since being introduced to service in 1973, the Gazelle has been procured and operated by a number of export customers. It has also participated in numerous conflicts around the world, including by Syria during the 1982 Lebanon War, by Rwanda during the Rwandan Civil War in the 1990s, and by numerous participants on both sides of the 1991 Gulf War. In French service, the Gazelle has been supplemented as an attack helicopter by the larger Eurocopter Tiger, but remains in use primarily as a scout helicopter.

    Gazelle 50th Anniversary Commemorative Fly-In. AAC Middle Wallop:

    >

    Aerospatiale Gazelle Startup and Takeoff from Stapleford Aerodrome (EGSG):

    Do you fancy flying the Gazelle? Well, you're in luck, as the file library contains a wonderful X-Plane model by John Bray:

    X-Plane 11.30+ Aerospatiale Gazelle 1.6: gazl-1132_1_6.zip

    X-Plane 10.50+ Aerospatiale Gazelle 1.6: gazl_xp10_1_6.zip

    Categories:
    2. Aviation,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

