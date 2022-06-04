  • JustSim Releases Innsbruck LOWI For MSFS 2020

    Innsbruck Airport (IATA: INN, ICAO: LOWI), also known as Kranebitten Airport, is the largest international airport in Tyrol in western Austria. It is located approximately 2.5 miles from the centre of Innsbruck. The airport, which was opened in 1925, handles regional flights around the Alps, as well as seasonal international traffic to further European destinations. During the winter, activity increases significantly, due to the high number of skiers travelling to the region.

    Innsbruck Airport is well known for having a difficult approach due to surrounding terrain, prohibiting certain aircraft types from operating at the airport. The approach and descent is a very complicated process-the Alps create vicious winds and currents, which the pilot has to deal with throughout the process. Because there are mountains all around, the plane usually circles the airport, enters a pattern, to decrease both speed and altitude.

