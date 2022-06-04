Wing42 Releases Boeing 247D For MSFS 2020

There is nothing like the nostalgic thrill of flying the Wing42 Boeing247D! Developed in 1933 and considered the first aircraft to fully incorporate an all-metal construction, cantilevered wings and a retractable landing gear. It become known as the first modern airliner to grace the skies. History, nostalgia and adventure combined, Wing42's Boeing 247D has it all!

If you want a richer real-world simulation, then you’re in the right place. Wing42’s Boeing 247D is the first aircraft in MSFS to fully implement a radio range navigation module. That means no GPS, no VOR, just pure good ol’ fashioned Morse-code-fun! We’ll have you "flying the beam" which is guaranteed to make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. Prepare your ears, you’ve been warned!

This is Wing42's first aircraft on MSFS that incorporates the Prop-o-Tronic Physics Engine. Using real-world physics and engineering, Wing42 has custom-coded a wide range of systems, behaviors and effects that will immerse you deeper into the world of early aviation.

Wait no further, enjoy the nostalgic charm of Wing42’s Boeing 247D!

