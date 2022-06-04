  • Wing42 Releases Boeing 247D For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-06-2022 04:30 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Wing42 Releases Boeing 247D For MSFS 2020

    There is nothing like the nostalgic thrill of flying the Wing42 Boeing247D! Developed in 1933 and considered the first aircraft to fully incorporate an all-metal construction, cantilevered wings and a retractable landing gear. It become known as the first modern airliner to grace the skies. History, nostalgia and adventure combined, Wing42's Boeing 247D has it all!

    If you want a richer real-world simulation, then you’re in the right place. Wing42’s Boeing 247D is the first aircraft in MSFS to fully implement a radio range navigation module. That means no GPS, no VOR, just pure good ol’ fashioned Morse-code-fun! We’ll have you "flying the beam" which is guaranteed to make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time. Prepare your ears, you’ve been warned!

    This is Wing42's first aircraft on MSFS that incorporates the Prop-o-Tronic Physics Engine. Using real-world physics and engineering, Wing42 has custom-coded a wide range of systems, behaviors and effects that will immerse you deeper into the world of early aviation.

    Wait no further, enjoy the nostalgic charm of Wing42’s Boeing 247D!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    Tags: 247d, boeing, wing42

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    joaopaz

    Piper Seneca II in Finland - Lappeeranta to Joensuu

    Thread Starter: joaopaz

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:41 PM Go to last post
    ulpilotrmh

    Al Out of options

    Thread Starter: ulpilotrmh

    Back in February I purchased a download of MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition and managed to almost immediately delete the thing. I then find out the...

    Last Post By: ulpilotrmh Today, 05:27 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Big Radial Lovers Alert!

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    If you love big radials I have one to show you. It's a B-17 called Black Jack at McDill Field near Tampa Florida where they were once stationed....

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:56 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    FS2002 Patches for Airport 2000 Volume 3 and 767 PIC

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Does anybody have these patches? None of the old Wilco links work any more. I’d be happy to return the favor if I have any files somebody else needs!...

    Last Post By: David25210 Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post