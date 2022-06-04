  • DC Designs Releases Concorde v1.0.1 Update

    by Nels_Anderson
    DC Designs Concorde For MSFS 2020 v1.0.1 Released

    Just newly released a week ago, today DC Designs announces a v1.0.1 update to their Concorde for MSFS 2020. The list of changes is lengthy but mostly minor items. The update is available now to purchasers of the aircraft.

    Changelog v1.0.1

    • ADF and VOR compasses animated
    • ADF needles corrected
    • ADI pitch animation corrected
    • LOD01 external model improved
    • Autopilot emissives enhanced
    • ACFS panel texture weathering reduced
    • Window frame texture resolution increased
    • Engine condition annunciators animated
    • Landing gear retraction animation improved
    • Stray polygon UV maps on fuselage fixed
    • Air France registration fixed
    • HSI TO/FROM flags added for VOR navigation
    • FO Panel light knob animation fixed
    • Shot handle numbers correct parenting fixed
    • STAB / FEEL switches “OFF” labels corrected
    • Multiple switch Wwise sounds corrected or added
    • FO turn/slip face corrected
    • External fin UV map corrected
    • Manual updated with new information and instructions
    • Interactive Checklist expanded to cover entire flights in more detail (from cold and dark start all the way to shut-down)
    • Checklist EPU switch erronous position corrected
    • Multiple switch / button Interactive Camera IDs added
    • Multiple MI indicators ( OPEN / SHUT / IN-LINE ) added
    • Further refinements to flight model, engines and other files
    • Apron.FLT file modified and improved to enhance “Cold and Dark” start procedures

