DC Designs Releases Concorde v1.0.1 Update

Just newly released a week ago, today DC Designs announces a v1.0.1 update to their Concorde for MSFS 2020. The list of changes is lengthy but mostly minor items. The update is available now to purchasers of the aircraft.

Changelog v1.0.1

ADF and VOR compasses animated

ADF needles corrected

ADI pitch animation corrected

LOD01 external model improved

Autopilot emissives enhanced

ACFS panel texture weathering reduced

Window frame texture resolution increased

Engine condition annunciators animated

Landing gear retraction animation improved

Stray polygon UV maps on fuselage fixed

Air France registration fixed

HSI TO/FROM flags added for VOR navigation

FO Panel light knob animation fixed

Shot handle numbers correct parenting fixed

STAB / FEEL switches “OFF” labels corrected

Multiple switch Wwise sounds corrected or added

FO turn/slip face corrected

External fin UV map corrected

Manual updated with new information and instructions

Interactive Checklist expanded to cover entire flights in more detail (from cold and dark start all the way to shut-down)

Checklist EPU switch erronous position corrected

Multiple switch / button Interactive Camera IDs added

Multiple MI indicators ( OPEN / SHUT / IN-LINE ) added

Further refinements to flight model, engines and other files

Apron.FLT file modified and improved to enhance “Cold and Dark” start procedures

Source