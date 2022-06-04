DC Designs Releases Concorde v1.0.1 Update

Just newly released a week ago, today DC Designs announces a v1.0.1 update to their Concorde for MSFS 2020. The list of changes is lengthy but mostly minor items. The update is available now to purchasers of the aircraft.
Changelog v1.0.1
- ADF and VOR compasses animated
- ADF needles corrected
- ADI pitch animation corrected
- LOD01 external model improved
- Autopilot emissives enhanced
- ACFS panel texture weathering reduced
- Window frame texture resolution increased
- Engine condition annunciators animated
- Landing gear retraction animation improved
- Stray polygon UV maps on fuselage fixed
- Air France registration fixed
- HSI TO/FROM flags added for VOR navigation
- FO Panel light knob animation fixed
- Shot handle numbers correct parenting fixed
- STAB / FEEL switches “OFF” labels corrected
- Multiple switch Wwise sounds corrected or added
- FO turn/slip face corrected
- External fin UV map corrected
- Manual updated with new information and instructions
- Interactive Checklist expanded to cover entire flights in more detail (from cold and dark start all the way to shut-down)
- Checklist EPU switch erronous position corrected
- Multiple switch / button Interactive Camera IDs added
- Multiple MI indicators ( OPEN / SHUT / IN-LINE ) added
- Further refinements to flight model, engines and other files
- Apron.FLT file modified and improved to enhance “Cold and Dark” start procedures