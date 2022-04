FSDG Releases Enfidha-Hammamet Int'l Airport MSFS

Flight Sim Development Group has released FSGD-LITE Enfidha Hammamet International Airport (DTNH) in Tunesia for MSFS 2020 and offers some images on their Facebook page.

Features

Accurate rendition of Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport (DTNH)

Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials

Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known addons

Manual included

Source