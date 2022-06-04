FeelThere - Dubai International Airport for X-Plane

Primary international airport serving United Arab Emirates, and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic. OMDB is one of the busiest cargo airports in the world and also the busiest for Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 movements.

The Dubai model features SAM animated jetways as well as custom modeled buildings, terrain mesh, custom ground lines, runway markings and detailed textures. Our Xplane Developer included high quality PBR building textures, that you can see from the screenshots as well, with night lighting.

It's the airport with the highest average number of passengers per flight. DXB handled 88 million passengers and 2.65 million tonnes of cargo and registered 409,493 aircraft movements in 2017 only.

The Concourse A of Terminal 3 is dedicated to the giant Airbus A380 aircraft.

Features

SAM animated jetways (SAM 3 is required-free)

Custom terrain mesh

Custom lighting

Custom ground textures with specular reflections

Custom ground lines, runway markings, and detail textures.

High quality PBR building textures with night lighting

