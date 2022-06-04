IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

First, we performed a quick check on our products with the SU9 PREVIEW build, and we did not see any malfunction. If you experience any specific issue with our products and SU9 please let us know by email or via direct messaging.

That being said:

SU-31 - RELEASE SOON!

We have been trying to release the SU-31 in these days, but we were not happy with the quality of the Release Candidate builds. That being said, the latest build seems much better and we think that the package will be available before Easter.

F-35 - NEXT UPDATE AND XBOX COMPATIBILITY

We are working on a minor quality-of-life update to the F-35 for PC which will be released around Easter, but we are still working with Microsoft for an XBox release.

Latest news on the XBox issues point to the visual model: apparently the F-35 texture load is too much for the XBox to handle, and this is part of the problem. We suspect that there may be encryption issues too. Most likely we will have to create an XBox specific version, with lower resolution textures and other tricks to reduce memory footprint.

T-45C - XBOX COMPATIBILITY

We are also working with Microsoft to understand why some users are experiencing issues with this aircraft on XBox (both series S and X). At the moment we are looking to reduce the memory footprint, but this does not explain why it works fine for most users but not for others. At the moment version 1.2.4 has been put on hold for XBox to investigate the problem.

M-346 - WIP

We apologize for the lack of news on this project, but a couple of weeks ago one M-346 crashed in the real world and one of the pilot died. Therefore we refrained from posting anything on our recreational virtual rendition.

The project is looking very good and it is moving forward at a steady pace - we hope it will be available for release before summer.

TA-4J - FIRST SCREENSHOT

We have started doing some "serious" work on our Skyhawk family for MSFS. As for our other project, we do not want this to be a lazy conversion from our P3D assets: we have started reworking the external model to fix a number of inaccuracies, while the virtual cockpit will be redone from scratch.

It looks promising but it will take a while before it will be ready.

EUROFIGHTER - WIP

We are working hard on it, but it is still too early to show you anything... more news soon.

We are also working on a lot of other things, including some VERY interesting partnerships we cannot discuss at the moment...and let's not forget about DCS! We'll provide some news for DCS crowd very soon!

Source

Shop IndiaFoxtEcho at the FlightSim.Com Store