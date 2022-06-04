  • IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-06-2022 12:14 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

    First, we performed a quick check on our products with the SU9 PREVIEW build, and we did not see any malfunction. If you experience any specific issue with our products and SU9 please let us know by email or via direct messaging.

    That being said:

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

    SU-31 - RELEASE SOON!

    We have been trying to release the SU-31 in these days, but we were not happy with the quality of the Release Candidate builds. That being said, the latest build seems much better and we think that the package will be available before Easter.

    F-35 - NEXT UPDATE AND XBOX COMPATIBILITY

    We are working on a minor quality-of-life update to the F-35 for PC which will be released around Easter, but we are still working with Microsoft for an XBox release.

    Latest news on the XBox issues point to the visual model: apparently the F-35 texture load is too much for the XBox to handle, and this is part of the problem. We suspect that there may be encryption issues too. Most likely we will have to create an XBox specific version, with lower resolution textures and other tricks to reduce memory footprint.

    T-45C - XBOX COMPATIBILITY

    We are also working with Microsoft to understand why some users are experiencing issues with this aircraft on XBox (both series S and X). At the moment we are looking to reduce the memory footprint, but this does not explain why it works fine for most users but not for others. At the moment version 1.2.4 has been put on hold for XBox to investigate the problem.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

    M-346 - WIP

    We apologize for the lack of news on this project, but a couple of weeks ago one M-346 crashed in the real world and one of the pilot died. Therefore we refrained from posting anything on our recreational virtual rendition.

    The project is looking very good and it is moving forward at a steady pace - we hope it will be available for release before summer.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - Sukhoi SU-31, Xbox And Other Projects

    TA-4J - FIRST SCREENSHOT

    We have started doing some "serious" work on our Skyhawk family for MSFS. As for our other project, we do not want this to be a lazy conversion from our P3D assets: we have started reworking the external model to fix a number of inaccuracies, while the virtual cockpit will be redone from scratch.

    It looks promising but it will take a while before it will be ready.

    EUROFIGHTER - WIP

    We are working hard on it, but it is still too early to show you anything... more news soon.

    We are also working on a lot of other things, including some VERY interesting partnerships we cannot discuss at the moment...and let's not forget about DCS! We'll provide some news for DCS crowd very soon!

    Source
    Shop IndiaFoxtEcho at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    What Happened To Giant Flying Boats? some great footage......

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    -f906Sy79hA

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 01:08 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Fs2021 Scenery in Fs9!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    Despite,the fact there are a lot of scenery add-ons for Fs2021, I can't help checking the same areas in Fs9! :pilot: Christopher Tarana

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 12:31 PM Go to last post
    merlin_66

    MSFS Australian Scenery vs Orbx Australia V2 for FSX

    Thread Starter: merlin_66

    I've converted a few of my favourite aircraft to FSX. I only fly around the local (Victoria) area VFR and I'm finding the quality of the scenery and...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:13 PM Go to last post
    joaopaz

    Piper Seneca II in Finland - Lappeeranta to Joensuu

    Thread Starter: joaopaz

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post