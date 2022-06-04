  • Taburet - Snowy Roads USA Northeast MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-06-2022 10:56 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Snowy Roads USA Northeast MSFS

    MSFS Snowy Roads is a mod to allow roads located in snowy regions to be visible when snow is activated in MSFS. Works with Live Weather or with custom weather settings in MSFS weather panel. No extra app or program download required. The mod is intended to be used in snowy winter condition only; with live weather set on. Roads change snow accumulation according to live weather data received by the simulator. Roads might become more or less covered with snow. It is a snowy mod for those who like to fly snowy winter regions and actually see the roads with different levels of accumulations. Roads class coverage: motorways; primary, secondary, trunk.

    Purchase Taburet - Snowy Roads USA Northeast MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    littlerichard

    New CYUL Airport Scenery Question

    Thread Starter: littlerichard

    Big thanks to Stuart John Gilbert for another awesome airport scenery. I think I have all of the required items installed as listed in the read me,...

    Last Post By: hgschnell Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    fraroc

    David Maltby's Hawker Siddley Trident won't show up in FSX no matter what I do

    Thread Starter: fraroc

    Seriously, I've downloaded every single FSX update file and no matter what I do IT STILL WONT SHOW UP Can somebody please help me or direct me to a...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    Brodie

    MSFS is terrible

    Thread Starter: Brodie

    Sorry it is. Microsoft made great flight sims but this isn't a sim, it's an arcade game. It gives me the same feel as train sims. Microsoft Train...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    MSFS crashing again

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    After replacing new ram MSFS flew with no problems. Now after 2 months it starts crashing again BSOD thing IRQL_NOT_LESS....... saying If i run...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post