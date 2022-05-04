Sofly - Guide Extended Edition v1.70 Released

A brand new update for A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition is now available to download. Version 1.70 of our ever-growing guide adds new information following the release of World Update VIII: Iberia, along with additional information on the recently released Dornier Do J Wal.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the update is a full guide to getting Microsoft Flight Simulator on your mobile device. Using the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming, you will be able to take your simulator with you on the go. Fly anywhere in the world from anywhere in the world. We take you through each step to getting the simulator on your Android/iOS device, along with also PC / Mac hardware that otherwise may not be powerful enough to handle MSFS.

Changelog v1.70

NEW - World Update VIII: Iberia Info

NEW - New Airport Info (WU8)

NEW - Local Legend #3 Dornier Do J Wal Info

NEW - How to Use MSFS on Mobile with Xbox Cloud Gaming

UPDATE - Photogrammetry List (WU7 & WU8)

Total Page Count: 496

If you have already purchased the guide from the FlightSim.Com Store, all you need to do to upgrade is to login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find all your purchases and the links to download. Just download the guide again to get the latest version.

