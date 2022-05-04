  • Sofly - Guide Extended Edition v1.70 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-05-2022 05:03 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Sofly - Guide Extended Edition v1.70

    A brand new update for A Guide to Flight Simulator: Extended Edition is now available to download. Version 1.70 of our ever-growing guide adds new information following the release of World Update VIII: Iberia, along with additional information on the recently released Dornier Do J Wal.

    Perhaps the most exciting part of the update is a full guide to getting Microsoft Flight Simulator on your mobile device. Using the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming, you will be able to take your simulator with you on the go. Fly anywhere in the world from anywhere in the world. We take you through each step to getting the simulator on your Android/iOS device, along with also PC / Mac hardware that otherwise may not be powerful enough to handle MSFS.

    Changelog v1.70

    • NEW - World Update VIII: Iberia Info
    • NEW - New Airport Info (WU8)
    • NEW - Local Legend #3 Dornier Do J Wal Info
    • NEW - How to Use MSFS on Mobile with Xbox Cloud Gaming
    • UPDATE - Photogrammetry List (WU7 & WU8)

    Total Page Count: 496

    If you have already purchased the guide from the FlightSim.Com Store, all you need to do to upgrade is to login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find all your purchases and the links to download. Just download the guide again to get the latest version.

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator – Extended Edition for MSFS
    Also available bundled with other SoFly products

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HoratioWondersocks

    FSnavigator question.

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    I have just had my main Cdrive die on me. Thats bad news. However the good news. I had my fs9 backed up to an external ssd . One the components...

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 05:31 PM Go to last post
    Allbutu

    Kodiak

    Thread Starter: Allbutu

    Is,or will someone please make a actual working Kodiac padq for FS2004,all there are are kodiac 2002 and one other one even older, the fsx version...

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 05:20 PM Go to last post
    Brodie

    MSFS is terrible

    Thread Starter: Brodie

    Sorry it is. Microsoft made great flight sims but this isn't a sim, it's an arcade game. It gives me the same feel as train sims. Microsoft Train...

    Last Post By: MrUnSavory Today, 04:10 PM Go to last post
    Rusty Gunz

    AP & flight plans

    Thread Starter: Rusty Gunz

    I would not be surprised to find that my question has already been addressed in another post or posts. If so, just provide the link and I will get...

    Last Post By: Rusty Gunz Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post