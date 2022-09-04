RonTom Adventures - Valencia Spain

RonTom Adventures - Valencia Spain By Ron B and Tom O

While we are on the topic of real-world locations and Europe (see our Tuscan Tour from early 2022), I figured I'd share another suggestion for you to consider checking out: Valencia, Spain. I'll let Tom fill you in on some of the region's remarkable history but I had another, more important reason to visit. Let me start earlier ...

The year was 2000 and I had just published my first piece for FlightSim.Com (a picture-less version is here.) As happens from time to time, some other simming fans e-mailed me about that article. A few of us seemed to have some similar interests (besides flightsim I mean) and ended up staying in touch. A couple of years later we founded "Too Much FS" and had a great, dozen-year run of FS adventures. After the "Flight of the Month Club" stopped officially flying, we all have stayed in touch over the distance and over the years. Now, more than two decades later, I finally had the chance to meet up with some of these close friends whom I had never actually been with in person! More on this story in an upcoming "Where in the World" feature:

My flight to Valencia started from Geneva and included a five-hour, plane-spotting stop in Barcelona. (See the first HALF of this link).

Once I was finally in Valencia and with my pals, the real adventure could begin!