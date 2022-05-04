  • Review: Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter MSFS

    Introduction And History

    First flying in 1966, the de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter has become a staple of STOL class utility aircraft, with impressive flight performance, useful load, and range. It sees service in all seven continents of the planet and is widely considered one of the best aircraft for its job. When de Havilland Canada sold to Boeing in 1984, production was halted on the Twin Otter, even though it was promised production would continue. De Havilland was then sold to Bombardier Aerospace in 1992, but the Twin Otter would still remain out of production for years to come. Viking Air would eventually begin to reproduce the Twin Otter after years of work, with the first new DHC-6 taking off in 2010. Today, over 600 Twin Otters are flying around the world in various functions, proving the longevity and usefulness of this classic aircraft.

    Aerosoft have faithfully recreated this aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, bringing with it a beautifully detailed model, systems, and sound set. The result is a beautiful representation of an aircraft ready to hit the back country for some seriously impressive landings.

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Documentation And First Impressions

    The Twin Otter ships with an eye-watering 13 different variants of the aircraft, enough choices for any virtual pilot to accomplish their intended flight with relative ease using the correct aircraft. Each variant includes one livery, with hundreds more available to download on various flight simulation web sites. After loading into the simulator, I was met by a beautiful interior on par with the quality I've come to expect from Aerosoft. The exterior was again a beautifully detailed rendition and really brought the aircraft to life. Now let's get into the details.

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Exterior Model And Texturing

    Starting off with the external model, the details put into the aircraft are simply incredible. The details down to each of the rivets and raised/recessed portions of the metal really make this aircraft stand out close up. The amount of effort that went into the external model certainly paid off, as this is one of the most visually impressive aircraft I've ever seen in a simulator. The texture work really accentuates the stellar modeling and highlights all the little details. There is a good amount of weathering on the aircraft surfaces, giving a nod to the many years of use these aircraft have flown, and also providing a sense of realism. My biggest pet peeve with MSFS is still the clinically spotless aircraft. It just ruins some of the authenticity of the aircraft, so seeing Aerosoft add wear and tear to their models is really an appreciated touch.

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft Aircraft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020

