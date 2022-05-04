Thranda - Cessna 208 Grand Caravan DGS Series

Two models in one - both are included in this package:

C208 Caravan 675

C208 Grand Caravan

Both planes come with passenger and cargo versions.

Special Features

Fully configurable 3D instrument panel.

Over 50 instruments to choose from! (Including Aspen EFD 1000, and support for RealityXP GTN750)

Move any instrument to any location on the panel, or even between pilot and copilot's panel!

Comes with 4 panel presets, but can easily be expanded by moving instruments around, using a simple and intuitive interface.

Save your own presets, and even share them with the community!

Instruments can be moved in 3D directly, on a 2D pop-up preview window, or by numerical entry for precise placement.

Realistic custom fuel system.

GNS430 and 530 can be swapped out, but a restart of the plane is required, as 430s and 530s are mutually exclusive in terms of compatibility in X-Plane

Dynamic livery editor (like in the Kodiak, the Beaver, the Wilga, and the Pilatus PC-6)

Full PBR control! Create stunning metallic liveries, or matte, sand-blasted look in mere seconds!

Additional control over dirt/grime, adjustable in real-time to dial in the exact desired amount of wear and tear.

Create "virtual" liveries, based on two basic common design layouts, and assign any colour to any available paint segment.

Quickly create preview of livery in real-time, using intuitive controls. Previews now include visualization of metallic materials and dirt overlays.

Apply selected livery in real-time, right in the sim, without the need to even touch a 3rd party image editor!

Option to change the tail number in real-time, or disable it altogether. (Enter a "space" instead of a callsign number to create a blank tail number.)

Easily and quickly create dozens of paint schemes in-sim!

Also supports 11 traditionally painted liveries, all visible in a convenient pre-selection preview window.

Uses SkunkCrafts Updater. Option to participate in Beta program, via check box in SkunkCrafts Updater.

Excellent hi-res PBR realistic materials, featuring true-to-life plate deformation and to-the-rivet precision.

Fully modelled Pratt ^ Whitney PT6A-114A turboprop engine.

Feature-Rich Elegant Fly-Out Menu With The Following Features

Realism settings for engine (simplified vs. realistic modes)

Custom ITT logic, to get the startup ITT temperature right.

Innovative electric tug, with in-panel controls to move forward/backward at the desired speed, and steer proportionally

Control over chocks, individual tie-downs, covers, internal lights, external lights, etc.

Option to enable/disable Cargo Pod, with realistically simulated weight, momentum, rotational inertia, and drag characteristics.

Individually load weights in different sections of the Cargo Pod via the pop-up menu

Option to start up running (all systems ready), or cold-and-dark, for realistic startup procedures.

Control landing lights, strobes, beacon, and nav lights via pop-up window

Detailed weight and balance manager with visual chart, individual passenger seat weight control, Lbs/KG unit toggle, CG control, external tank control, and the option to save and load configuration.

Control individual seat positions, or hide them altogether, to create a hybrid passenger/cargo version.

Multiple camera snap points, above and beyond what's available by default in X-Plane, so you can perform your walk around checks.

Adjust your camera's Field of View without having to go to an X-plane menu, allowing for real-time adjustments.

Audio mixer: individually control audio channels in real-time, so you can adjust volumes while hearing them play.

Slew control: move your plane around the world, temporarily bypassing flight physics. Includes ground mode and air mode.

Dynamic panel control page, with a separate view for the entire panel layout preview, or a per-instrument view, allowing for fine-tuning of instrument position, as well as copy-paste function to quickly replace instruments.

Flight Dynamics And Systems

Detailed and accurate flight dynamics and weight and balance with the help of multiple real-world active Caravan pilots. This not only gives this aircraft the proper "feel", but also accurate takeoff, climb, cruise, and landing performance.

The Caravan is a well-behaved airplane and a very stable IFR platform. Easy to fly, but extremely capable! The Caravan is equally comfortable at the world's busiest airports as well as back country dirt strips.

Detailed fuel system, including the small reservoir tank and the fuel selector warning alarms.

Extensively simulated electrical system, including the battery, avionics busses, generator, starter, external power, and standby alternator system.

Tie-downs and chocks actually keep the plane from moving, even in high winds.

Advanced FMOD-Based Sound System

High fidelity, multi-track sounds with smooth transitions and amazing atmospheric effects.

Individual volume control over different aspects of the sound experience, adjustable in real-time (while listening to the sounds)

Different sounds for front of plane than for back of plane

Panning around the plane in exterior view yields awesome 3D audio effects, including "blade slapping" sound when view is perpendicular to prop

Individual buttons and switches in the cockpit each have their own unique sound.

Sounds actually give you clues as to what's happening under the hood

Outside wind intensity is affected by slip and AoA. (The more the surface area of the fuselage is hit by oncoming wind, the louder the sounds

