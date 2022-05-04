Thranda - Cessna 208 Grand Caravan DGS Series

Two models in one - both are included in this package:
- C208 Caravan 675
- C208 Grand Caravan
Both planes come with passenger and cargo versions.
Special Features
- Fully configurable 3D instrument panel.
- Over 50 instruments to choose from! (Including Aspen EFD 1000, and support for RealityXP GTN750)
- Move any instrument to any location on the panel, or even between pilot and copilot's panel!
- Comes with 4 panel presets, but can easily be expanded by moving instruments around, using a simple and intuitive interface.
- Save your own presets, and even share them with the community!
- Instruments can be moved in 3D directly, on a 2D pop-up preview window, or by numerical entry for precise placement.
- Realistic custom fuel system.
- GNS430 and 530 can be swapped out, but a restart of the plane is required, as 430s and 530s are mutually exclusive in terms of compatibility in X-Plane
- Dynamic livery editor (like in the Kodiak, the Beaver, the Wilga, and the Pilatus PC-6)
- Full PBR control! Create stunning metallic liveries, or matte, sand-blasted look in mere seconds!
- Additional control over dirt/grime, adjustable in real-time to dial in the exact desired amount of wear and tear.
- Create "virtual" liveries, based on two basic common design layouts, and assign any colour to any available paint segment.
- Quickly create preview of livery in real-time, using intuitive controls. Previews now include visualization of metallic materials and dirt overlays.
- Apply selected livery in real-time, right in the sim, without the need to even touch a 3rd party image editor!
- Option to change the tail number in real-time, or disable it altogether. (Enter a "space" instead of a callsign number to create a blank tail number.)
- Easily and quickly create dozens of paint schemes in-sim!
- Also supports 11 traditionally painted liveries, all visible in a convenient pre-selection preview window.
- Uses SkunkCrafts Updater. Option to participate in Beta program, via check box in SkunkCrafts Updater.
- Excellent hi-res PBR realistic materials, featuring true-to-life plate deformation and to-the-rivet precision.
- Fully modelled Pratt ^ Whitney PT6A-114A turboprop engine.
Feature-Rich Elegant Fly-Out Menu With The Following Features
- Realism settings for engine (simplified vs. realistic modes)
- Custom ITT logic, to get the startup ITT temperature right.
- Innovative electric tug, with in-panel controls to move forward/backward at the desired speed, and steer proportionally
- Control over chocks, individual tie-downs, covers, internal lights, external lights, etc.
- Option to enable/disable Cargo Pod, with realistically simulated weight, momentum, rotational inertia, and drag characteristics.
- Individually load weights in different sections of the Cargo Pod via the pop-up menu
- Option to start up running (all systems ready), or cold-and-dark, for realistic startup procedures.
- Control landing lights, strobes, beacon, and nav lights via pop-up window
- Detailed weight and balance manager with visual chart, individual passenger seat weight control, Lbs/KG unit toggle, CG control, external tank control, and the option to save and load configuration.
- Control individual seat positions, or hide them altogether, to create a hybrid passenger/cargo version.
- Multiple camera snap points, above and beyond what's available by default in X-Plane, so you can perform your walk around checks.
- Adjust your camera's Field of View without having to go to an X-plane menu, allowing for real-time adjustments.
- Audio mixer: individually control audio channels in real-time, so you can adjust volumes while hearing them play.
- Slew control: move your plane around the world, temporarily bypassing flight physics. Includes ground mode and air mode.
- Dynamic panel control page, with a separate view for the entire panel layout preview, or a per-instrument view, allowing for fine-tuning of instrument position, as well as copy-paste function to quickly replace instruments.
Flight Dynamics And Systems
- Detailed and accurate flight dynamics and weight and balance with the help of multiple real-world active Caravan pilots. This not only gives this aircraft the proper "feel", but also accurate takeoff, climb, cruise, and landing performance.
- The Caravan is a well-behaved airplane and a very stable IFR platform. Easy to fly, but extremely capable! The Caravan is equally comfortable at the world's busiest airports as well as back country dirt strips.
- Detailed fuel system, including the small reservoir tank and the fuel selector warning alarms.
- Extensively simulated electrical system, including the battery, avionics busses, generator, starter, external power, and standby alternator system.
- Tie-downs and chocks actually keep the plane from moving, even in high winds.
Advanced FMOD-Based Sound System
- High fidelity, multi-track sounds with smooth transitions and amazing atmospheric effects.
- Individual volume control over different aspects of the sound experience, adjustable in real-time (while listening to the sounds)
- Different sounds for front of plane than for back of plane
- Panning around the plane in exterior view yields awesome 3D audio effects, including "blade slapping" sound when view is perpendicular to prop
- Individual buttons and switches in the cockpit each have their own unique sound.
- Sounds actually give you clues as to what's happening under the hood
- Outside wind intensity is affected by slip and AoA. (The more the surface area of the fuselage is hit by oncoming wind, the louder the sounds