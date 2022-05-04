Today In Aviation: Hawker Hunter vs Tower Bridge

This time around we're remembering something slightly different, the Hawker Hunter Tower Bridge incident of 1968.

The Hawker Hunter Tower Bridge incident occurred on 5 April 1968, when Royal Air Force (RAF) Hawker Hunter pilot Alan Pollock performed unauthorised low flying over several London landmarks and then flew through the span of Tower Bridge on the River Thames. His actions were to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the RAF and as a demonstration against the Ministry of Defence for not recognising it.

Knowing that he was likely to be stripped of his flying status as a result of this display, he proceeded to "beat up" several airfields (Wattisham, Lakenheath and Marham) in inverted flight at an altitude of about 200 feet (61 m) en route to his base at RAF West Raynham, where, within the hour, he was formally arrested by Flying Officer Roger Gilpin.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Pollock's unit was posted to North Africa without him while he remained on a charge. He was subsequently invalided out of the RAF on medical grounds. This avoided a court martial and the embarrassment to the government of Pollock publicising the reason for his stunt and perhaps receiving the support of the public.

The RAF placed Pollock in a "psychiatric hold" for two days. Demonstrations of support for his conduct was expressed by British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC), which sent him a keg of beer, and six members of the House of Commons spoke on Pollock's behalf in Parliament. In 1982, the RAF officially exonerated Pollock for his demonstration flight celebrating its 50th anniversary.

RAF pilot remembers flying Hawker Hunter jet through Tower Bridge | ITV News:

If you're an FSX or P3D user and feel like reenacting Alan Pollock's low-level flight, why not check out the Just Flight Hawker Hunter FGA in the store (highly recommended):

Just Flight - Hawker Hunter FGA