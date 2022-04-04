  • Carenado Announces PC-12 For MSFS 2020

    Carenado Announces PC-12 For MSFS 2020

    The wait is almost over, PC12 approaching, thanks for your support! Stay tuned!

    The Pilatus PC-12 is a single-engine turboprop passenger and cargo aircraft manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft of Stans, Switzerland, since 1991. The main market for the aircraft is corporate transport and regional airliner operators. The main market for the aircraft is corporate transport and regional airliner operators. The PC-12 is the best-selling pressurized single-engine turbine-powered aircraft in the world and has been for several consecutive years, with 1,700 deliveries as of October 2019.

    If you're an FSX user and like look of the PC12, don't forget there's a fantastic model by Michael Pook in the file library:

    FSX/P3D V3 Pilatus PC-12 Updated: fsx_pilatus_pc12.zip

    1. RI_Red's Avatar
      RI_Red - Today, 03:31 PM
      Man, going to be so hard not to purchase all these great looking aircraft, but I have to hold out for I have two very special ones in mind - Just Flight's Piper Tomahawk and PMDG's 737

