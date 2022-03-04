  • Taburet - East Mediterranean Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-03-2022 09:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - East Mediterranean Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020

    The function of this mod is to clear misplaced trees around coastlines. It has a range of action of around 50 meters. This mean trees up to 25 m into the sea and up to 25 m inland are removed. It does not remove photogrammetry or photogrammetry trees.

    The mod has now improved further. We can now not only clear the trees but clear while shaping the trees around coastlines as we have improved the precision of the areas this mod interacts with. Coastlines now show at their best with nicely naturally shaped vegetation; sloping and precisely shaped on cliffs or beaches; changing coastlines flights views to a far more credible sight.

    Purchase Taburet - East Mediterranean Coastlines Trees Clearing For MSFS 2020
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    David25210

    fs2002 still alive!

    Thread Starter: David25210

    ...a few pics from today's quick spin in Carenado Tomahawk around KCOS. Also, I got bunch of fs2000/fs2002 (and fs2004) add-ons off eBay recently,...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 09:43 AM Go to last post
    Brodie

    MSFS is terrible

    Thread Starter: Brodie

    Sorry it is. Microsoft made great flight sims but this isn't a sim, it's an arcade game. It gives me the same feel as train sims. Microsoft Train...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 09:36 AM Go to last post
    Allbutu

    Kodiak

    Thread Starter: Allbutu

    Is,or will someone please make a actual working Kodiac padq for FS2004,all there are are kodiac 2002 and one other one even older, the fsx version...

    Last Post By: scotty Today, 09:10 AM Go to last post
    Wintersedge

    Tablets and Network Computers

    Thread Starter: Wintersedge

    Hi folks, this is a question based around curiosity. I have an Android tablet and a laptop on my home network wifi, and a second PC on my home...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:07 AM Go to last post