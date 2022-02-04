  • Chudoba Design Releases Marsa Alam HEMA For MSFS

    It's a big step up in the history of Chudoba Design. And I would like to take a minute to share this moment with you. Today, I can proudly say, we are releasing our first scenery for MSFS. Please welcome Chudoba Design - Marsa Alam (HEMA) for MSFS on the scene. MSFS version is the same version of scenery you can get for X-Plane, with small limitations, which were given to us by the simulator itself. The price tag for this piece of the world is 6.99 GBP.

    Even though I am very happy that we were able to convert this airport to MSFS, we will not primarily focus on the MSFS and our main platform will be still X-Plane 11 and the upcoming version X-Plane 12 which gives us more freedom and more options, to create airports with interesting features. For now, we are considering having converted for MSFS only HEMA and also HETB in the future.

    If you are an MSFS user I wish you many better landings with our airport! And now to those who are waiting for the Prague update and our new airport, which will be, as many of you guessed, Bucharest (LROP), give it a time, please. There are more factors why it's going so slow (school, personal life, never-ending bugs...), but we believe it will be worth it!

