SAM GroundService for X-Plane 11

    After WorldJetways, AirportVehicles and FollowMe, the next extension for SAM is ready to go. SAM GroundService XP places the apron vehicles in the X-Plane flight simulator.

    Let the passengers deboard, connect the GPU or refuel the plane. All processes on the ground around the aircraft are simulated and displayed in 3D. From the chocks, loading or unloading of luggage or cargo, to the arrival of the cleaning staff.

    As with the previous extensions, all settings can be tuned via the SAM menu. From here you can also import your flight plan from SimBrief, (as an example) or select a fast-loading option if you want it to happen a little faster.

    Limitations

    Some 3rd party aircraft don't allow us to control certain aspects like real-time fueling or ground power support. Whenever this is the case, the corresponding service will be hidden so the native aircraft service can be used. Special cases will be noted in the Aircraft Compatibility list.

    • Highly detailed animated ground service vehicles done by SFD (aka MisterX)
      • 3 different regional sets: North America, Europe, Asia
      • Animation of Baggage/Cargo (un)loading
      • Static 3D passengers
    • Individual ground service configurations for several 3rd party aircraft and XP default aircrafts
    • Automatic routing logic for vehicle driving including crash detection and cm-precise docking
    • Interactive services that control the aircraft load in real-time
      • Securing Service (Chocks, Cones)
      • Ground Power
      • Passenger (Stair, Bus)
      • Baggage (Loader, Cart)
      • Catering
      • Cargo (Loader, Cart)
      • Fueling
      • Crew Shuttle
      • Cleaning
    • Load planning via SAM menu
      • SimBrief import available
      • Instant loading available (fast track)
    • Loading and Unloading process feature different service flows
    • Dependency logic for various services
      • Integration of SAM animated jetways including WorldJetways
    • Feature-full 10min demo via content manager

    Purchase SAM GroundService for X-Plane 11
    See other SAM products

