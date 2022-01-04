  • News From VSKYLABS Regarding X-Plane 12

    News From VSKYLABS Regarding X-Plane 12

    Hello all VSKYLABS pilots! Here are some X-Plane 12 related news!

    This time...to answer a question which was asked by customers with regards to VSKYLABS already-purchased projects and the upcoming X-Plane 12. So...

    All existing VSKYLABS projects development road-maps will be shifted to upcoming X-Plane 12! Some of this has already happened...

    Projects updates for X-Plane 12 will be just another ordinary update...so a given product version will simply be shifted forward, for example, from v3.0 to v4.0. The update will be pushed 'the VSKYLABS style', meaning that it will be ***FREE*** to anyone who already purchased the given project.

    In the attached screen shots - The VSKYLABS Robinson R66 and the VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 projects, as they captured in X-Plane 12 during development (these were posted also in the Laminar Research Facebook page a couple of weeks ago).

    So...to summarize...if you already have...or wish to purchase a VSKYLABS project in the present (for X-Plane 11)...then...you will have the VSKYLABS project update for X-Plane 12 for FREE....once available!

