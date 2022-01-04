  • DC Designs Concorde Autopilot Tutorial

    DC Designs Concorde Autopilot Tutorial

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    A tutorial covering and demonstrating each MODE selection, switch, and button on the autopilot panel (AKA Automatic Flight Control System) for the Concorde created by DC Designs for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Auto land is covered as well as MACH CLIMB and MAX CRUISE and more. There are tips and tricks included such as how to figure the estimated rate of descent once the glide slope is intercepted on an ILS approach.

    The altitude selector can be changed in thousands of feet, but also by 100 and 10s and feet which is also shown.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

