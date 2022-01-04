MSFS 2020 March 31st, 2022 Development Update

We are excited to announce our next testing opportunity will be available soon for Sim Update 9. Our main focus for this beta is:

Checking stability and performance

Testing against the release notes to confirm accuracy

Identify any regressions that may have taken place due to code changes

Providing an opportunity for 3rd party developers to test their products in a beta environment

Please remember this opportunity is for those who wish to provide feedback on the current state of the build, not for a sneak preview of the final build to be released at the end of April. Our goal is to fix any regressions you report as quickly as possible but note that some bugs may be prioritized for a later update as we will not be able to fix every report found during the beta window.

The Sim Update 9 Beta will be available to join in the next few hours, and the build will be available to download at some point during the day on April 1st. To join this public test, please see the instructions below for your preferred platform.

What To Know Before You Join

MS Store PC Users: There is always a risk that you may have to re-install the sim when joining/leaving a flight, so please keep this in mind before participating. When the flight ends, we ask that you manually remove yourself from the Preview. By doing so, you will get an update to MSFS with the latest public build. If you do not remove yourself from the group, we plan on automatically removing everyone on May 3rd. At that point, you will get an update to MSFS with the latest public build.

If you have MSFS content installed completely on a custom path, you will have a much lower chance that a full re-install will be necessary when the update is officially released. However, if your sim content is installed in the default path selected by the in-game content manager, you may have to reinstall the whole sim when moving from the test build to the public build. We recommend that those who wish to test with us ensure your sim content is located in a custom path before joining the flight to avoid full reinstallations in the future (Details on how to do this can be found here.) The best set up would be for your store app to live on the default C: drive and sim content on a custom drive.

Please remember if you decide to join the Beta and install the build, you will likely have to re-install your sim if you wish to leave the Beta before it ends.

There will be a public forum area to submit feedback and test the release notes on Friday, April 1st, so please stay tuned until then.

