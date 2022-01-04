  • Twin Otter Workshop

    zoolander64
    What: Twin Otter Workshop
    When: Sunday, Apr 3rd, 8am PDT, 11am EDT, 1500 UTC
    Where: Discord for info, TeamSpeak3 for VoIP, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com
    Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com

    We will be conducting a Twin Otter training and flight workshop to introduce new aviators to the aircraft. No experience is necessary. If you have ever wanted to give this aircraft a try; have not known where to start; enjoy a calm and relaxed environment with like-minded others … this is the place for you.

    The DHC-6 Twin Otter is the ultimate go-anywhere aircraft. It was built to reliably and safely go where other aircraft don’t stand a chance. It can land on tarmac runways, mudflats, water, sand, snow, ice and does regularly scheduled flights in both the Polar Regions and to airports at extreme altitudes as well as tropical islands. Optionally equipped with skies, tundra tires, and floats there will be no place where the trusty Twin Otter will not be able to take you.

    With versions for cargo and passengers, 100 and 300 models, and different engines we cover the whole range of this amazing aircraft. One of the main reasons the Twin Otter is still performing well after years is its rugged design. A fixed landing gear that is strong, light, and cannot fail. A tall wing that keeps the engines clear of debris and is designed for STOL operation.

    Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.

    DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of 25,100+ virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.

    Purchase the Aerosoft Twin Otter for MSFS 2020
