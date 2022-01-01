Today In Aviation: First Flight Of Robinson R44

Today we celebrate the first flight of the Robinson R44.

The Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter produced by Robinson Helicopter Company since 1992. Based on the company's two-seat Robinson R22, the R44 features hydraulically assisted flight controls. It was first flown on 31 March 1990 and received FAA certification in December 1992, with the first delivery in February 1993.

The R44 has been the world's best-selling general aviation (GA) helicopter every year since 1999. It is one of the most-produced GA aircraft of the 21st century, with 5,941 deliveries from 2001 to 2020.

In 1997, a Robinson R44, piloted by Jennifer Murray, became the first helicopter to circumnavigation the world by a woman, covering a distance of 36,000 miles in 97 days. As of 2014, an R44 holds the piston speed record of 227 km/h.

