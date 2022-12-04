FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine

FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine Conducted by Dominic Smith

Will, thank you for taking the time to talk to FlightSim.Com. Could I begin by asking you about how the FlyByWire Simulations project came about?

A few weeks prior to the launch of MSFS, the press embargo was lifted, allowing certain streamers and content creators to showcase footage from the alpha/beta builds of the simulator. After seeing the lack of detail in the default A320neo, I sought to create a project to help improve it, much like the Zibo 737 for X-Plane. However, one key difference is that I wanted this to be open, and allow anyone to contribute to it, as it would both speed up development and lead to a more accurate plane, as opposed to keeping it closed-source which has pretty much been the norm for freeware flight simulator add-ons until then. I made a post on the /r/flightsim subreddit asking if anyone wanted to help out, and I received a LOT of replies, so I went ahead and made a Discord server to better communicate with everyone and organize the first steps of the project.