  • FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-12-2022 11:25 AM  Number of Views: 14  
    0 Comments
    Pages: FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine  Next

    FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine

    Conducted by Dominic Smith

    Interview - Will Pine - FlyByWire

    Will, thank you for taking the time to talk to FlightSim.Com. Could I begin by asking you about how the FlyByWire Simulations project came about?

    A few weeks prior to the launch of MSFS, the press embargo was lifted, allowing certain streamers and content creators to showcase footage from the alpha/beta builds of the simulator. After seeing the lack of detail in the default A320neo, I sought to create a project to help improve it, much like the Zibo 737 for X-Plane. However, one key difference is that I wanted this to be open, and allow anyone to contribute to it, as it would both speed up development and lead to a more accurate plane, as opposed to keeping it closed-source which has pretty much been the norm for freeware flight simulator add-ons until then. I made a post on the /r/flightsim subreddit asking if anyone wanted to help out, and I received a LOT of replies, so I went ahead and made a Discord server to better communicate with everyone and organize the first steps of the project.

    Interview - Will Pine - FlyByWire

    Interview - Will Pine - FlyByWire

    Interview - Will Pine - FlyByWire

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
      Next
    Pages: FlyByWire Simulations Interview with Will Pine  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    RI_Red

    Some Wild Weather

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    Thought I got another shot I really wanted last night, but I guess not. But here's a few of the variety of weather and awesome cloud visuals in MSFS

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    miatamariner

    Runway Info Gauge

    Thread Starter: miatamariner

    This gauge goes back almost 20 years. I used it in FS9 and now use it in FSX. I would like to add info to it for VHHX Hong Kong Old. I have the...

    Last Post By: miatamariner Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    This section isn't as lively anymore.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    As the title says, this section was lively at one time but posts now are far between, I am finding myself going on the other website for...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 07:10 AM Go to last post
    Brodie

    Why is there clear bias toward MSFS?

    Thread Starter: Brodie

    I've been here a long time despite not posting frequently. This makes me angry. I own MSFS, FSX and FS2004. Why is this site not neutral to all these...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 06:01 AM Go to last post