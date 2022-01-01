Local Legend III: Dornier Do J Wal MSFS Released

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is proud to announce the third release in our Local Legends family of historic aircraft: the Do J Wal, a twin-engine, high-wing flying boat by German aviation firm Dornier. The J Wal ("Whale" in German) captured the imagination of the world immediately after it was introduced in 1923 due its unique form and demonstrated reliability, endurance, and utility. The J Wal was readily adopted as the aircraft of choice for a number of salient aerial expeditions, high-endurance firsts, and pioneering air mail and airline routes throughout the globe in the early days of flight. J Wals streaked over arctic latitudes, across oceans, and penetrated the skies above unmapped tropical rainforests. Some of the most notable journeys it made possible include the first Spain to South America transatlantic flight, a North Pole flight by famed explorer Roald Amundsen, and the operation of a number of early airline routes.

