  • Local Legend III: Dornier Do J Wal MSFS Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2022 02:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Local Legend III: Dornier Do J Wal MSFS Released

    The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is proud to announce the third release in our Local Legends family of historic aircraft: the Do J Wal, a twin-engine, high-wing flying boat by German aviation firm Dornier. The J Wal ("Whale" in German) captured the imagination of the world immediately after it was introduced in 1923 due its unique form and demonstrated reliability, endurance, and utility. The J Wal was readily adopted as the aircraft of choice for a number of salient aerial expeditions, high-endurance firsts, and pioneering air mail and airline routes throughout the globe in the early days of flight. J Wals streaked over arctic latitudes, across oceans, and penetrated the skies above unmapped tropical rainforests. Some of the most notable journeys it made possible include the first Spain to South America transatlantic flight, a North Pole flight by famed explorer Roald Amundsen, and the operation of a number of early airline routes.

    If you're an FSX or P3D user and like the look of the Do J Wal, then why not head on over to the file library and check out the fantastic freeware version by are very own Mchael Pook:

    FSX/P3D v3 Dornier Wal Updated with New Panels: fsx_dornier_wal_updated.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Jersey to Guernsey in a Baron

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    A short hop for fun in the isles.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    No Biggie, But Why Is Detail Missing in Barcelona?

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    After installing WU 8 the other day, I flew around Barcelona. With photogrammetry enabled, everything looked great. But then I noticed that the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Buzzing the vessel traffic through the Panama Canal

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    From MPFS Sherman to MPMG Marcos Gelabert in a Piper Seneca V. Scenery is ORBX Panama City Pack and Seafront Simulations Vessels Global Shipping /...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    johnost

    What is it that I don't understand?

    Thread Starter: johnost

    Just installed Update VIII - everything works fine. I checked Content Manager and completed all updates. Content Manager now says Space Used is...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post