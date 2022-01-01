Aerosoft - Airport Land's End MSFS

If you are looking for the perfect place for your Twin Otter, Airport Land's End is the perfect hub for you.
With the add-on Airport - Land's End, FlightSim Studio AG once again delivers a wonderful and faithful replica of the real-world airport, according to their motto, Flight Simulation - but realistic.
The airfield itself has several runways with asphalt or grass and a small but very nice and modern terminal. With the six parking spaces on the main apron, you have enough space for your own small fleet of Twin Otters.
Fun fact by the way ... there has been a flight connection from Land's End to St Mary's since 1937, but the airfield of St Mary's was opened two years later in 1939. In the meantime, the planes landed on the golf course.
Features
- Realistic replication of the last state of construction of EGHC Land's End Airfield
- Fully custom modelling and texturing using 4K PBR throughout the entire airfield
- Realistic interior of the main terminal building
- Many clutter objects and small details to bring the airport to life
- Custom ground layout including accurate markings
- Custom static aircrafts reflecting the real traffic at the airfield
- Perfectly embedded in the MSFS environment
- Optimized for performance based on specifications by Microsoft
- Xbox compatible
- Compatible with MSFS World Update III: UK and Ireland.
