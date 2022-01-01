  • DC Designs Concorde For MSFS 2020 Released

    DC Designs Concorde For MSFS 2020 Released

    DC Designs' new VR-ready Concorde for Microsoft Flight Simulator comes in four liveries and features a 3D flight deck with virtually every switch, dial, knob and gauge from the real Concorde, fully functional Flight Management Computer, high-detail instrumentation, weather radar and an operational fuel transfer and Centre of Gravity balance system.

    Other features include custom animated effects, realistic flight dynamics and a fully modelled forward passenger cabin with working doors and custom passenger sounds.

    Included Liveries

    • British Airways 1985-1987
    • British Airways 1997-2003
    • Air France 1976-2003
    • Singapore Airlines G-BOAD

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D flight deck featuring virtually every switch, dial, knob and gauge from the real Concorde
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • Fully modelled forward passenger cabin with working doors and custom passenger sounds
    • Interactive points for Ground Crew operations such as jetway, fuel truck, power truck, baggage loading and catering truck
    • Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real Concorde
    • Fully operational fuel transfer and Centre of Gravity balance system, with all 138 lines, 64 pumps and 38 valves correctly represented
    • Fully automated fuel transfer system for those who prefer a simpler life
    • Weather radar, fully functional Flight Management Computer (CIVA INS will follow when Xbox can support the required gauges)
    • Highly realistic flight model - Concorde will only reach Mach 2 and 60,000ft, efficiently enough to reach her destination, if flown correctly

