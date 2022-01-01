Milviz - New Preview Of Cessna 310 Interior MSFS

The Cessna 310 is an American four-to-six-seat, low-wing, twin-engine monoplane produced by Cessna between 1954 and 1980. It was the first twin-engine aircraft that Cessna put into production after World War II. The 310 first flew on January 3, 1953, with deliveries starting in late 1954.

The Cessna 310R was the last production model and was introduced in 1975. It included 285 hp (213 kW) Continental IO-520-M or IO-520-MB engines; three-blade propellers as standard, a lengthened nose containing a baggage compartment; and 5,500 lb (2,500 kg) maximum takeoff weight.

Source