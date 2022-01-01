  • Six New Airports From MSFScenerybuilders

    Six New Airports From MSFScenerybuilders

    Desiger MSFScenerybuilders has released six new airport scenery products for MSFS 2020. Included are five medium sized airports in the USA plus one in Central America. These packages bring to life smaller airports that are not as famous as the big international airports but are a lot of fun to fly into.

    The new airports now available are:

    • MZBZ Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport
    • KTRI Tri-Cities Regional Airport
    • KSHD Shenandoah Vallery Regional Airport
    • KHYA Barnstable Municipal Airport
    • KDLH Duluth International Airport
    • KAOO Altoon Blair County Airport

