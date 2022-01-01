Six New Airports From MSFScenerybuilders

Desiger MSFScenerybuilders has released six new airport scenery products for MSFS 2020. Included are five medium sized airports in the USA plus one in Central America. These packages bring to life smaller airports that are not as famous as the big international airports but are a lot of fun to fly into.

The new airports now available are:

MZBZ Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport

KTRI Tri-Cities Regional Airport

KSHD Shenandoah Vallery Regional Airport

KHYA Barnstable Municipal Airport

KDLH Duluth International Airport

KAOO Altoon Blair County Airport

