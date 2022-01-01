Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

This add-on brings Bavaria's second largest international airport in an incomparably authentic and lively atmosphere to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Three very well-known developers with years of experience have bundled their expertise to make this a state-of-the-art product: Captain7, 29Palms and LimeSim.
A special highlight of the scenery is the innumerable vehicle and person animations, which contributes significantly to the realistic atmosphere at the airport. A lot of work was also put into the true to life depiction of the taxiway and apron surfaces.
Features
- Highly realistic rendition of Nuremberg Airport based on most recent data
- Highly detailed buildings with internal modelling of the terminal and Hangar 2
- Sloped runway and taxiways based on real world data
- Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout
- Includes the newly build P4 car park
- Custom aerial image covering the airport area
- Custom taxiway signage
- Realistic materials (depiction of reflective/non reflective materials, bump maps...)
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
- Using the new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport
- Smart features like:
- Animated jetways
- Moving custom ground traffic with proper animations, lighting and sounds
- Animated characters
- Upgraded service definition file (e.g., stairways available at gates that don't have jetways)
- Open / Close FAI gate
- Static aircraft with proper liveries and registrations
