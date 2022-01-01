  • Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-29-2022 05:44 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    This add-on brings Bavaria's second largest international airport in an incomparably authentic and lively atmosphere to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Three very well-known developers with years of experience have bundled their expertise to make this a state-of-the-art product: Captain7, 29Palms and LimeSim.

    A special highlight of the scenery is the innumerable vehicle and person animations, which contributes significantly to the realistic atmosphere at the airport. A lot of work was also put into the true to life depiction of the taxiway and apron surfaces.

    Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    Features

    • Highly realistic rendition of Nuremberg Airport based on most recent data
    • Highly detailed buildings with internal modelling of the terminal and Hangar 2
    • Sloped runway and taxiways based on real world data
    • Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout
    • Includes the newly build P4 car park
    • Custom aerial image covering the airport area
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Realistic materials (depiction of reflective/non reflective materials, bump maps...)
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Using the new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport
    • Smart features like:
      • Animated jetways
      • Moving custom ground traffic with proper animations, lighting and sounds
      • Animated characters
      • Upgraded service definition file (e.g., stairways available at gates that don't have jetways)
      • Open / Close FAI gate
    • Static aircraft with proper liveries and registrations

    Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS
    See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leuen

    Welcome to FS9 ...

    Thread Starter: leuen

    As has been said in other threads, there is absolutely no point in still trying to convince those who feel that FS9 is dead. Let them go. It would...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 06:25 PM Go to last post
    joaopaz

    A love letter to FS2004

    Thread Starter: joaopaz

    Just found this on another forum. Touching video - and I sure so many of us can relate to this feeling; if not all of us. I'm sure "Chris" must...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 06:14 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Jersey to Guernsey in a Baron

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    A short hop for fun in the isles.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 06:05 PM Go to last post
    Tristar35

    Framerate Problems in FS2004 - Requesting Help

    Thread Starter: Tristar35

    Earlier this year, I posted about a fps drop which I was experiencing with Bill Melichars Honolulu V5 addon scenery. The response I got was to try...

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 05:46 PM Go to last post