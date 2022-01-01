Aerosoft - Captain 7 Airport Nuremberg MSFS

This add-on brings Bavaria's second largest international airport in an incomparably authentic and lively atmosphere to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Three very well-known developers with years of experience have bundled their expertise to make this a state-of-the-art product: Captain7, 29Palms and LimeSim.

A special highlight of the scenery is the innumerable vehicle and person animations, which contributes significantly to the realistic atmosphere at the airport. A lot of work was also put into the true to life depiction of the taxiway and apron surfaces.

Features

Highly realistic rendition of Nuremberg Airport based on most recent data

Highly detailed buildings with internal modelling of the terminal and Hangar 2

Sloped runway and taxiways based on real world data

Accurate taxiway, apron and stands layout

Includes the newly build P4 car park

Custom aerial image covering the airport area

Custom taxiway signage

Realistic materials (depiction of reflective/non reflective materials, bump maps...)

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Using the new MSFS airport lighting system for taxiways with custom made models for this airport

Smart features like: Animated jetways Moving custom ground traffic with proper animations, lighting and sounds Animated characters Upgraded service definition file (e.g., stairways available at gates that don't have jetways) Open / Close FAI gate

Static aircraft with proper liveries and registrations

