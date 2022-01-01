Today In Aviation: First Flight Of Tu-124

Today we celebrate the first flight of the Tupolev Tu-124 (NATO reporting name: Cookpot), a 56-passenger short-range twinjet airliner built in the Soviet Union. It was the first Soviet airliner powered by turbofan engines.

Developed from the medium-range Tupolev Tu-104, the Tu-124 was meant to meet Aeroflot's requirement for a regional airliner to replace the Ilyushin Il-14 on domestic routes. Resembling a 75% scaled-down Tu-104, the two were hard to tell apart at a distance but it was not a complete copy of the Tu-104. The Tu-124 had a number of refinements, including double-slotted flaps, a large centre-section airbrake and automatic spoilers.

Deliveries to Aeroflot began in August 1962, with the type operating its first scheduled passenger service, between Moscow and Tallinn in Estonia, on 2 October 1962. A total of 164 Tu-124s were built. However, issues with the safety of the Tu-104 affected the fate of the Tu-124. Production ended in 1965 and Aeroflot decommissioned its last twelve Tu-124s on 21 January 1980.

If you're an FSX user and would like to try your hand flying the Tupolev Tu-124, why not head on over to the file library and check out the model by Bob Chicilo:

FSX Update of the Tupolev Tu-124: tupolevtu-124upx.zip