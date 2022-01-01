Review: Flysimware Cessna 414 For MSFS 2020

A review of the Flysimware Cessna 414 for Microsoft Flight Simulator by a professional pilot. I have not flown a Cessna 414 in the real world, but I started my career flying other Cessna 400 series aircraft and based my review on that experience.

An overview of the aircraft is given along with a brief description of the avionics, cabin, lighting, pressurization system, and much more.

The Jeppesen approach plate in the video is courtesy of Navigraph. Navigraph is a great addition to any flight simulator.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.