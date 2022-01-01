  • Review: Flysimware Cessna 414 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-28-2022 05:26 PM  Number of Views: 37  
    0 Comments

    Flysimware Cessna 414 Review

    Review: Flysimware Cessna 414

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    A review of the Flysimware Cessna 414 for Microsoft Flight Simulator by a professional pilot. I have not flown a Cessna 414 in the real world, but I started my career flying other Cessna 400 series aircraft and based my review on that experience.

    An overview of the aircraft is given along with a brief description of the avionics, cabin, lighting, pressurization system, and much more.

    The Jeppesen approach plate in the video is courtesy of Navigraph. Navigraph is a great addition to any flight simulator.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    Navigraph: navigraph.com
    Also from Flysimware: Grumman G44A Widgeon

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    RI_Red

    Hello All!

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    New member here, but been flight simming many years, since MSFS 2000 days - when did you all get started?

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 07:35 PM Go to last post
    chris_eve

    Horizon/Playsims Scotland vol7 Central Scotland for FS9

    Thread Starter: chris_eve

    I'm finally expanding my horizons beyond the England & Wales confines of the original UKVFR Scenery, only to find that the Central Scotland scenery...

    Last Post By: chris_eve Today, 06:12 PM Go to last post
    jacilore

    3D HARDWARE ACCELERATION IN WINDOWS 10 differences between FS2004 AND FS2000

    Thread Starter: jacilore

    Hi: I actually don't have any problem in FS2004. I got to install it perfectly in my new (2nd hand bought) computer. By then I tried to...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 06:11 PM Go to last post
    pomak249

    B747pnl_aj.zip

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Hi guys quite an old download now but did anyone get this too work in FSX? I put the download 'panel.4' folder into my simobjects/airplane/747-800...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 05:44 PM Go to last post