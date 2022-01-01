Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

Check out these detailed previews of the upcoming DLC Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels International for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Brussels Airport is an international airport 6.5 NM northeast of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. In 2019, more than 26 million passengers arrived or departed at Brussels Airport, making it the 24th busiest airport in Europe. It is located in the municipality of Zaventem in the Province of Flemish Brabant in the Flemish Region of Belgium. It is home to around 260 companies, together directly employing 20,000 people and serves as the home base for Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium.

Source