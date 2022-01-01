  • Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-28-2022 02:51 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

    Check out these detailed previews of the upcoming DLC Aerosoft Mega Airport Brussels International for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft Preview Mega Airport Brussels Int'l for MSFS 2020

    Brussels Airport is an international airport 6.5 NM northeast of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. In 2019, more than 26 million passengers arrived or departed at Brussels Airport, making it the 24th busiest airport in Europe. It is located in the municipality of Zaventem in the Province of Flemish Brabant in the Flemish Region of Belgium. It is home to around 260 companies, together directly employing 20,000 people and serves as the home base for Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    RI_Red

    Hello All!

    Thread Starter: RI_Red

    New member here, but been flight simming many years, since MSFS 2000 days - when did you all get started?

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post
    inky160

    Austin Country Club 13th Hole

    Thread Starter: inky160

    Maybe someone can share a better view of this. Austin Country Club golf course. 13th hole, the tee is under left wing tip. Much of the course...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 02:44 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    JK Retro: Supermarines

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Over the years, I've painted quite a few different versions of Supermarines finest, so here's a small overview: For the Spitfire Mk.1 in the WW II...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 22

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Here's another bunch from the past.... Plese click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post