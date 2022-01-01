  • SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro v1.3.0 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    by Nels_Anderson
Published on 03-28-2022  
    SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS

    Changelog v1.3.0

    • FIXED - Issues of not being able to restart a mission
    • FIXED - Some challenges would crash immediately upon loading
    • FIXED - Error message for not landing on runway when starting a challenge
    • FIXED - Various typos and inconsistencies in the titles of challenges
    • FIXED - Runways being incorrect
    • UPDATE - Runway designations for airports that have been updated with the simulator
    • MISC - Made compatible for Xbox and the in-sim Marketplace in the near future.

    About Landing Challenge Pro

    Realise your true skill in your piloting abilities with Landing Challenge Pro as you take on nearly 30 unique landing challenges throughout the world.

    Discover thrilling new destinations featuring approaches that often leave no room for error. Go up against short-runways, high-altitude approaches, and mountainous terrain on your global journey to build up your landing skills. Immerse yourself in the natural surroundings of stunning beaches and forests as you soar above the scenic locations, but remember your ultimate goal is to perform a safe landing.

    Newcomers and experienced simmers alike can improve their landing skills with insightful feedback after each successful landing. Share your results with friends online and invite them to compete with your score. Advance through three difficulty levels choosing from Easy, Tough and Pro and master each challenge.

    Harness all your skills to take on approaches through extreme weather conditions. Blizzards and freezing temperatures will cause ice to build up, whilst hurricanes and gusty winds will sway your aircraft from side to side. Take on several exhilarating and epic challenges in a variety of aircraft types and work towards becoming a pro.

    Build on your experience and skill with Landing Challenge Pro to gain the confidence you need to take on any approach.

    Features

    Nearly 30 expertly crafted landing challenges spread throughout the world:

    • Unique missions designed to test your landing skills
    • Diverse challenges including short-runways, beach landings, engine failures and more
    • Custom-made weather presets for hurricanes, sandstorms, blizzards and more
    • Feedback after each successful landing
    • Three distinct difficulty levels perfect for any degree of experience
    • An easy-to-follow comprehensive manual

     

    Purchase SoFly - Landing Challenge Pro - MSFS
    See other SoFly products for MSFS 2020

